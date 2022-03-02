Advertisement

Snowy roads cause multi-car crash

Snowy, slippery roads led to several crashes Tuesday.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:51 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snowy weather Tuesday evening made for messy roads. Emergency crews responded to several crashes, including a multi-vehicle crash in the town of Watertown.

Four vehicles were involved.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on outer Coffeen Street near County Route 202.

State police at the scene said one vehicle had pulled off the road and a second vehicle stopped to help. A third crashed into it, followed by a fourth.

Snow was falling heavily and roads were barely visible.

Officials say that can make for dangerous driving conditions.

“Got multiple cars off the road between the mall road and county route 202, due to the snonwfall and dropping temperatures,” said Jason Lee of the Town of Watertown Fire Department. “People still going too fast for road conditions.”

Officials encourage people to make sure they have good snow tires.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Johnston
DA: police identify all people involved in bar fight that might have led to man’s death
WWNY
People’s Convoy departs north country for DC
Power lines
National Grid pinpoints cause of outage which left 40,000 customers without power
State of the Union 3/1/22.
Mixed reviews for Biden’s State of the Union address

Latest News

It's $4.19 for a gallon of regular gas at a couple of Sunoco stations in Watertown.
North country gas prices soar past $4 a gallon
Say that everyone must remain vigilant
Bracing for Russian retaliation in cyberspace
WWNY
Executive director discusses future of Children’s Home
Gavel
Lawsuit seeks to force jail to allow opioid addiction treatments
Clayton Opera House
Check out what’s happening at Clayton Opera House