Snowy roads cause multi-car crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snowy weather Tuesday evening made for messy roads. Emergency crews responded to several crashes, including a multi-vehicle crash in the town of Watertown.

Four vehicles were involved.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on outer Coffeen Street near County Route 202.

State police at the scene said one vehicle had pulled off the road and a second vehicle stopped to help. A third crashed into it, followed by a fourth.

Snow was falling heavily and roads were barely visible.

Officials say that can make for dangerous driving conditions.

“Got multiple cars off the road between the mall road and county route 202, due to the snonwfall and dropping temperatures,” said Jason Lee of the Town of Watertown Fire Department. “People still going too fast for road conditions.”

Officials encourage people to make sure they have good snow tires.

