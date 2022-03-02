Students, teachers excited to take off masks in school

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in almost two years, mandatory mask-wearing at schools is no more and it’s a welcome sign for many who walk those halls.

On Wednesday, there were a lot of smiling faces and optimism for what lies ahead. School administrators say many teachers are excited to not have to play mask police anymore and allow kids to just be kids again.

March 2020 was the last time that Peggy Lazarchuck’s 6th grade classroom in the Watertown City School District was a mask-free zone.

Over the past two years, she and so many other educators have had to adapt, turning to online classes and hybrid schedules to try to stop the spread. Wednesday morning brought a different look, and Lazarchuck noticed.

“There was a moment where I was kind of overwhelmed emotionally and I was, like, look at them,” she said.

The state cited a decrease in several COVID metrics and an increase in vaccinations among school-aged children as reasons for the decision.

For 5th grade teacher Anthony Velasquez, these restrictions are all he has ever known. He says he’s excited to continue to push towards some normalcy.

“Allow us in our classrooms to do more collaboration with students, more group work, allow students to get more familiar with each other,” he said.

Some of Velasquez’s students feel the same way.

“It was exciting and I wouldn’t wear it,” said Mason Swayne, 5th grade student.

“I was very happy because now we can do more group work and sit closer together,” said Gracionna Combs, 5th grade student.

Although masks are now optional, there is still state guidance in place where students and staff may need to mask up again.

“Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been isolated for 5 days must wear a mask on days 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 when they return. That is still required in New York state,” said Sackets Harbor Central School District Superintendent Jennifer Gaffney.

She says that is one piece of a handful of new guidance and recommendations the state is continuing to roll out.

The statewide mask mandate is still in place for some places, such as health care facilities and nursing homes. However, Governor Kathy Hochul says a review is underway to see if those may be lifted soon as well.

