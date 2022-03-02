Watertown to raise flag of Ukraine this Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, the city of Watertown will raise the flag of Ukraine this weekend.

Russia launched a full-scale of Ukraine on February 24, prompting Ukrainians to mount a fierce defense of their country.

In solidarity and support of the people of Ukraine, Watertown’s mayor and city council will raise the flag of Ukraine in front of city hall this Saturday, March 5 at noon.

The public is invited to attend.

Julia Alteri, a native of Ukraine, will provide remarks on the current situation.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.