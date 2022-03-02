(Won) Tul Yi Barney, 74, of Evans Mills, went to a better place on February 28, 2022. Tul Yi had an unbelievable life and was a one-of-a-kind woman, wife, and mother. (Funeral Home)

EVAMS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - (Won) Tul Yi Barney, 74, of Evans Mills, went to a better place on February 28, 2022. Tul Yi had an unbelievable life and was a one-of-a-kind woman, wife, and mother.

Tul Yi was born on the South Korean island of Geojedo. She used to dive for mussels and always loved seafood and being near the ocean. She met her husband, Randy Barney, when he was stationed in South Korea with the U.S. Army. While Tul Yi came from humble beginnings, she learned the English language and American customs quickly and was always able to adapt. Based on her husband’s career in the Army, she traveled and moved to many different places, learning local customs and dedicating herself to the home. She overcame many barriers in her life. She was a strong-willed woman, and when she put her mind to something, she would accomplish it. She also had a big heart who always put her family first.

As a homemaker, Tul Yi was a talented cook and gardener, and her main priority was caring for her family. She taught her daughters, Susan Barney and Sharon Barney, and her son-in-law, Theodore Chelis, Korean customs and how to make authentic Korean food. She was a natural green thumb and could make anything grow and thrive.

Her favorite hobbies were cooking for her family, watching Korean dramas, and playing farkle. She was a sore loser and a big jokester. She evoked strong emotions in people, especially laughs, and had a unique sense of humor. She loved socializing and talking to everyone; she had no problem carrying on a conversation with strangers. Her favorite things were butterflies, tiger lilies, eagles, and lighthouses.

There will be no public memorial service. Donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.

