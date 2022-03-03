2 solar projects get initial go-ahead

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two new solar projects in Jefferson County have gotten the initial go-ahead.

The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency approved plans for Toronto-based company OYA Solar to potentially build a 5 megawatt solar project in the town of Ellisburg and a 3.1 megawatt solar project in the town of Pamelia.

JCIDA Chief Executive Officer David Zembiec says OYA Solar already has a large footprint in the north country and believes the trend for solar energy is going to continue to grow.

“A lot of it is because of the incentives that New York state is offering, trying to meet that renewable energy goal by the year 2030 to have 70 percent of their renewable energy coming from renewable sources. So, you’ve got the state providing incentives to make this happen and then you are seeing it in the rural areas because you’ve got the land available and affordable land that’s available,” he said.

Zembiec says next steps are to host public hearings for both projects then bring forward a final resolution at next month’s board meeting.

