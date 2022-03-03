Advertisement

2 solar projects get initial go-ahead

Solar farm panels.
Solar farm panels.(Source: WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two new solar projects in Jefferson County have gotten the initial go-ahead.

The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency approved plans for Toronto-based company OYA Solar to potentially build a 5 megawatt solar project in the town of Ellisburg and a 3.1 megawatt solar project in the town of Pamelia.

JCIDA Chief Executive Officer David Zembiec says OYA Solar already has a large footprint in the north country and believes the trend for solar energy is going to continue to grow.

“A lot of it is because of the incentives that New York state is offering, trying to meet that renewable energy goal by the year 2030 to have 70 percent of their renewable energy coming from renewable sources. So, you’ve got the state providing incentives to make this happen and then you are seeing it in the rural areas because you’ve got the land available and affordable land that’s available,” he said.

Zembiec says next steps are to host public hearings for both projects then bring forward a final resolution at next month’s board meeting.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Johnston
DA: police identify all people involved in bar fight that might have led to man’s death
WWNY
People’s Convoy departs north country for DC
Power lines
National Grid pinpoints cause of outage which left 40,000 customers without power
Snowy, slippery roads led to several crashes Tuesday.
Snowy roads cause multi-car crash
State of the Union 3/1/22.
Mixed reviews for Biden’s State of the Union address

Latest News

Peyton Morse
‘Criminals killed my son”: parents reflect on firefighter’s death a year later
There were grand openings Thursday for Grand Union in the Seaway Plaza and Piggly Wiggly on...
Piggly Wiggly, Grand Union grocery stores officially open
1st Lt. June Copeland
Fort Drum soldier follows mother in graduating from West Point
It's $4.19 for a gallon of regular gas at a couple of Sunoco stations in Watertown.
North country gas prices soar past $4 a gallon