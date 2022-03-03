Advertisement

Albert Joseph Henry LaMarche, 86, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Albert Joseph Henry LaMarche, Watertown, passed away Saturday, February 26th at Samaritan Medical Center. He was 86 years old.

Born October 03, 1935 in Ottawa, Canada, Albert was a son to Surphin and Albina LaMarche.

Albert worked his entire life. He was never afraid of a hard days work on a farm, at the New York Air Brake, or at the Great American grocery store where he was affectionately known as the “Cart Man”.

Albert enjoyed bowling, singing, square-dancing, watching Western movies, and spending time with family & friends. He also enjoyed big cars, reading, wordsearch puzzles, cards, beer, and playing pool & shuffleboard.

Albert is survived by his children, Shirley M. LaMarche of Watertown, Cindy J. Klock of Watertown, John W.A. and Patricia LaMarche of Missouri, James W. LaMarche of Arizona, and Frank W. LaMarche of Missouri. He is also survived by his second wife, Helen LaMarche, 3 stepchildren, Matilda, Georgie, Margaret, and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Albert is predeceased by a son who passed in infancy, William W. LaMarche, his first wife, Betty J. Simpson, and his siblings, Theresa, Simone, Mimone, Dorthy, & Monteclaire.

There are no public services planned at this time.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Peyton Morse
‘Criminals killed my son”: parents reflect on firefighter’s death a year later
There were grand openings Thursday for Grand Union in the Seaway Plaza and Piggly Wiggly on...
Piggly Wiggly, Grand Union grocery stores officially open
Solar farm panels.
2 solar projects get initial go-ahead
1st Lt. June Copeland
Fort Drum soldier follows mother in graduating from West Point
Candles
Charles N. Garno, 84, Watertown

Obituaries

A Funeral Mass for Catherine A. (Limoges) Priest, age 68, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on...
Catherine A. (Limoges) Priest, 68, of Ogdensburg
It's $4.19 for a gallon of regular gas at a couple of Sunoco stations in Watertown.
North country gas prices soar past $4 a gallon
Say that everyone must remain vigilant
Bracing for possible Russian retaliation in cyberspace
WWNY
Executive director discusses future of Children’s Home
Gavel
Lawsuit seeks to force jail to allow opioid addiction treatments