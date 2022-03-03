Albert Joseph Henry LaMarche, 86, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Albert Joseph Henry LaMarche, Watertown, passed away Saturday, February 26th at Samaritan Medical Center. He was 86 years old.

Born October 03, 1935 in Ottawa, Canada, Albert was a son to Surphin and Albina LaMarche.

Albert worked his entire life. He was never afraid of a hard days work on a farm, at the New York Air Brake, or at the Great American grocery store where he was affectionately known as the “Cart Man”.

Albert enjoyed bowling, singing, square-dancing, watching Western movies, and spending time with family & friends. He also enjoyed big cars, reading, wordsearch puzzles, cards, beer, and playing pool & shuffleboard.

Albert is survived by his children, Shirley M. LaMarche of Watertown, Cindy J. Klock of Watertown, John W.A. and Patricia LaMarche of Missouri, James W. LaMarche of Arizona, and Frank W. LaMarche of Missouri. He is also survived by his second wife, Helen LaMarche, 3 stepchildren, Matilda, Georgie, Margaret, and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Albert is predeceased by a son who passed in infancy, William W. LaMarche, his first wife, Betty J. Simpson, and his siblings, Theresa, Simone, Mimone, Dorthy, & Monteclaire.

There are no public services planned at this time.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.