Bracing for possible Russian retaliation in cyberspace

By Zach Grady
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As fighting continues in Ukraine, New York and the rest of the U.S. are told to beef up security on the internet.

As the United States and its allies level sanctions against Russia, fears of retaliation from the Kremlin are growing.

According to the New York Times, companies like Meta, Facebook’s parent company, as well as Twitter and YouTube have already reported and prevented disinformation and hacking attempts on high level Ukrainian officials and public figures since the Russian invasion began.

“To disrupt our economy is really what they are looking to do. They’re going to try and retaliate for the embargos and for the things we are putting on them right now, the restrictions. So, they’re going to try and disrupt our economy by attacking banks, by attacking health care. Anything they can possibly do to disrupt American life,” said Jason Wendt, president, CREG Systems, Watertown.

So far, the Department of Homeland Security has reported no credible threats, but has warned companies and major corporations should be on heightened alert.

