Catherine A. (Limoges) Priest, 68, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Catherine A. (Limoges) Priest, age 68, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 10:30AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Visitation will be held from 8:30AM to 10:00AM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, prior to funeral services. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery in the Spring. Mrs. Priest passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Canton Potsdam Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Catherine is survived by a daughter, Kari Kalicin and her husband, Ethan, of Wasilla, AK; a son, Patrick and his wife, Rose, of Russellville, KY; her siblings, Francis Limoges and his wife, Nora, of Amarillo, TX, Gregory Limoges and his wife, Kathy, of Ogdensburg, NY and Karen Bogart of Ogdensburg, NY; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Catherine is predeceased by her siblings, Robert Limoges, David Limoges, Maurice Limoges, Mary Senecal and Donald Limoges.

Catherine was born on May 14, 1953, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Lorenzo “Leo” and Margaret (Ashley) Limoges. She graduated from Heuvelton Central School. Catherine married Philip W. Priest on August 10, 1974, at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg, NY, with Msgr. Robert J. Giroux officiating. Philip predeceased her on September 11, 2021. Catherine held many positions during her thirty-two-year career at Corning Glass in Canton, NY.

Catherine enjoyed the outdoors and working on their small family farm. In her later years, she enjoyed skeet shooting and competition shooting alongside her husband. Catherine also enjoyed volunteering at local nursing facilities and assisting members of her community when needed. One of her greatest joys in life other than her faith, was spending time with her family. Donations may be made in Catherine’s memory to the Notre Dame Heritage Fund, 125 Ford Ave, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

