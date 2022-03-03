WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Charles N. Garno, 84, Watertown and formerly of Cranberry Lake passed away Thursday morning, March 3, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home. The family would like to thank the 8th Floor staff for their incredible compassion and kindness.

Charles, known as Chuck to everyone and nicknamed Pal by his nephew, was born in Ogdensburg, January 6, 1938, son of Wilfred and Mabel Tebo Garno. On January 15, 1972 he married Darlene J. Smith in Ogdensburg.

Chuck worked as a store clerk and assistant manager for A & P Grocery, Ogdensburg and then at Padgett’s IGA, Star Lake. He was a NY Giants and Yankees fan, enjoyed fishing and music, especially Elvis and country music, and loved a cold beer and his pets. He will be remembered for his kind heart and always having a smile on his face.

Along with his wife of 50 years, Darlene, Chuck is survived by his daughter Anne Garno, Watertown; sister Sharon Livingston and husband Albert, Ogdensburg; two sisters-in-law, Joanne Garno, Ogdensburg and Terri Smith, Cranberry Lake; two brothers-in-law, Andy Smith and wife Susan, Cranberry Lake and Dan Smith and wife Beth, AR; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by brother Ronald; sister Shirley Smith and her husband Albert; and brother-in-law Kelly Smith.

Burial in Cranberry Lake Cemetery will be at his family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Chuck’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the animal rescue of your choice.

