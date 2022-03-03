Check out what’s happening at Clayton Opera House

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Executive director Julie Garnsey was on 7 News This Morning to give us a quick rundown on what’s coming up at the Clayton Opera House.

Airing Friday, March 4 is the first movie in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, with each of the other movies a month apart.

The movie’s at 7 p.m., but the doors open at 6:15 p.m., when there will be trivia and other activities.

Next month the Celtic Angels will be on stage. They perform on Friday, March 11.

Tickets are $30, $35, and $40.

The rock band Hollis Brown will perform on Saturday, April 2. Tickets are $20, $25, and $30.

You can buy tickets and check out upcoming events at claytonoperahouse.com.

