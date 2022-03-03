Cold today, warmer tomorrow, even warmer for the weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fresh snow covering icy surfaces could make for tricky conditions, whether you’re driving or walking.

A little morning snow will end quickly. It will be partly sunny until clouds roll in during the afternoon.

Temperatures won’t budge much. They started mostly in the teens and could reach close to 20 for some.

It gets cold tonight. Lows will be a couple degrees below zero.

It will be mainly dry Friday, with a small chance of snow in the afternoon. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. There’s a very small chance of snow.

It will be in the upper 50s with rain on Sunday.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will all have highs in the 30s, typical for March.

