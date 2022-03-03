Advertisement

Copenhagen girls look forward to sectional battle.
By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:09 AM EST
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Coach Natalie Scott and her Copenhagen girls’ basketball team have a chance to win a Section III title this Saturday.

The Golden Knights are looking forward to the opportunity.

The Golden Knight are coming off a 52-39 win over Hamilton in the Class D semifinals.

A close game early turned out to be a comfortable win for Copenhagen.

Up next for the 19-2 Golden Knights is a meeting with 17-3 Poland. The Tornadoes made it to the finals by beating Immaculate Heart Saturday 40-38.

Copenhagen vs. Poland: Saturday, 11 a.m. at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.

