Could there be gas tax relief as prices skyrocket?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When you pump gas, you’re not only paying for the fuel, you’re also being taxed. Now that the prices have shot up, could there be tax relief?

Many north country drivers are paying more than $4 for a gallon of gas.

“They are super high. I do deliveries and every time I fill up now it’s like $10 more. It’s costly,” said Sylvia Dion as she pumped gas.

Some of that cost is taxes and most of the tax you pay for a gallon of gas is fixed.

More than 40 cents on each gallon goes to the state and federal government. That tax is fixed, meaning it stays the same.

But, county gas tax is percentage-based. As the price at the pump goes up, you pay more in taxes.

Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties have a 4 percent gas sales tax. At $4 per gallon, that’s another 16 cents on top of state and federal taxes.

Jefferson County Legislator Scott Gray says the county is seeing more revenue coming in.

For example, in 2021 when gas was an average $3.04 a gallon, Jefferson county made $6.6 million off gas sales. That’s $1.8 million more than what the county made in 2020 when the average cost at the pump was $2.30 per gallon.

Now that prices are above $4 a gallon, the county’s tax revenue will top 2021.

Gray knows it hurts.

“The gas is probably taking a significant chunk out of their discretionary income,” he said.

Gray says one way to help is to put a cap on gas sales tax. But, he says the state needs to take the lead in this relief.

“It has to happen on a broader base. It either has to happen on a regional basis, or perhaps even a statewide, you

know, flattening of the gas tax per county,” he said.

State Republicans have been pushing for a temporary suspension of state gas tax.

“The state could suspend the gas tax right now and that would save 46 cents per gallon for gas while we’re dealing with these high prices,” said state Senator Patty Ritchie (R.- 48th District).

“This is becoming very challenging and difficult for the American people, particularly here in New York. I think to tell our citizens this is something that you need to understand and accept during this challenging period is wrong,” said state Senator Joseph Griffo (R. - 47th District).

We reached out to Governor Kathy Hochul’s office to see where she stands on the issue, but we did not hear back.

People here in the north country say they need this type of tax relief.

“I think the county should put a cap on it,” said Andria Strouth as as she pumped gas.

