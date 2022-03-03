Earle “Jake” F. Jacobs, 74

Mr. Earle “Jake” F. Jacobs, age 74 of Pray Road, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Tuesday (March 1, 2022). (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Earle “Jake” F. Jacobs, age 74 of Pray Road, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Tuesday (March 1, 2022). A Memorial service for Mr. Jacobs will be held on Saturday (March 5, 2022) at 2:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Calling hours will also be held on Saturday from 12:00pm until the time of the service. Burial will be in the spring at Hillside Cemetery in Champion, NY at a later date.

Surviving are two sons Timothy Jacobs and his wife Kristine of Ellicott City, MD, and Eric Jacobs and his wife Kimberly of Strasburg, VA; grandchildren Noah, Samantha, Seth and Sydney; a special North Country family including longtime companion Anne Denner, Kim and Stan Piercy, Shelly and Marc Hamilton, Kristy and Brad Thornton, nine grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter; a brother Carl Jacobs and his wife Bonnie of Copenhagen; two sisters Flora VanCour and her husband Stephen of Bowdoinham, ME; and Carol Jacobs of Adams, NY; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

He was predeceased by his wife Judy in 1997 and a sister Nancy LeBarge in 2008.

Earle was born in January 1948 in Oswego NY, a son of the late Carl and Irene (Morton) Jacobs. He attended schools in Oswego and Heuvelton, and married Judy Steele in July 1969 at the United Methodist Church of Heuvelton with the Rev. Carl Jacobs, his father, officiating. He was enlisted in the US Air Force from 1968 to 1989 as an aircraft electronics technician, master instructor, maintenance superintendent, and Senior Non-Commissioned Officer. The couple lived in Maine; Rome, NY; Okinawa, Japan; and Indiana before retiring to New York in 1989. He was active in Boy Scouts of America at all levels of the Scouting program with his sons growing up in Indiana and with local troops here in New York. They lived in Heuvelton from 1989 to 1991 until they purchased their home on the Pray Road, Town of Lisbon. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked at Mitel, and later Breconridge Manufacturing Solutions in the electronic repair department, until the plant closed in 2010. He was a Life Member of the American Legion and lively in Lisbon Post 1342 enjoying fellowship and community activities. He loved woodworking, fishing, lounging at camp enjoying the scenic river views and taming chipmunks, which would eat from his hands.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyons Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories are encouraged to be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

