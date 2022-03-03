Fort Drum soldier follows mother in graduating from West Point

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Since 1802, West Point Military Academy has helped mold and shape future soldiers. For Fort Drum’s 1st Lt. June Copeland, the academy has become a symbol of legacy, tradition and family.

Her mom, who is an Army officer currently stationed at the Pentagon, graduated from West Point in 1991. She was one of the first Black women to do so.

Now her eldest daughter and fellow West Point grad looks to honor her mom, and the others before her.

“To be one of those Black female graduates, one of my mentors is Pat Locke. She was the first Black female to graduate from West Point. It’s nice to have that connection, people to look up to that went through the same thing you did, but also look like you,” said Copeland.

Copeland graduated in 2020. She was a member of the largest graduating class of Black women in West Point history - a record that will be broken by the Class 2022, which will include her sisters Jeilyn and Jasmyn.

