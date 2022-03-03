Highlights & scores: girls' overall Section X semifinals.

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Section X basketball playoffs continued Wednesday night with the girls’ overall semifinals.

In the first game, it would be all Wildcats as Gouverneur battled Madrid-Waddington

- The Wildcats’ Raelin Burns from the corner, Lia Canell cleans up the rebound.

- Off the put-back, Hailee Marcellus ties the game at 2-2.

- Chloe Smith looks for three, Burns scores on the rebound.

- Elizabeth Riutta works the inside pass to Alexis Devlin. It’s 6-2 Wildcats.

- Lilly LaMere with the second-chance bucket for the Jackets.

But the rest of the half belonged to Gouverneur:

- Canell to Burns on the give-n-go for 2.

- Burns from beyond the arc.

- Smith with the floater off the window.

- Devlin for 2.

Gouverneur built a 20-6 halftime lead and prevailed with a 45-22 victory over Madrid-Waddington to earn its first Section X overall championship berth since 1989.

Between games, the prestigious Jan Reetz Award was presented to a Section X girls’ basketball player who excels in leadership, academics and all-round playing ability.

This year’s winner was Raelin Burns of Gouverneur. Burns averaged 16 points, five rebounds and four assists per game in leading the Wildcats to a Class B championship. She was awarded the Gouverneur Girls Basketball Scholarship for her dedication and volunteerism to Youth Hoops in the community.

She is the daughter of Kenny and Pam Burns. The other finalists included Heuvelton’s Isabella Doyle, Madrid-Waddington’s Grace Plumley, and Canton’s Maddie Hoy.

It was Heuvelton vs. Massena in the other girls’ overall semi.

- The Raiders’ Tori Jacobs with a baseline 10-footer. Massena up 7-2.

- Bella Doyle with the skyhook for the bucket.

- Rylin McAllister to Doyle for the layup.

- Faith Halliday with the free throw gives Massena an 11-6 lead.

- Doyle again for the quick 2.

- Meg Firnstein with the strong drive to the hook for 2.

- Heuvelton came back from 9 points down to tie the game 28-28 with 1:51 left.

- Addison Conklin’s three-pointer gave Heuvelton a 32-31 lead with 45 seconds.

- Massena just missed the buzzer beater.

Heuvelton wins 32-31.

Wednesday’s local scores

Girls’ Section X basketball overall semifinals

Gouverneur 45, Madrid-Waddington 22

Heuvelton 32, Massena 31

Women’s college lacrosse

Clarkson 18, SUNY Oswego 9

SUNY Canton 16, SUNY Plattsburgh 8

Men’s college lacrosse

St. Lawrence 16, SUNY Potsdam 5

Clarkson 17, St. Michael’s 7

SUNY Plattsburgh 18, SUNY Canton 6

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.