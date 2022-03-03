Advertisement

Jefferson County jail sued over access to addiction treatment

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

7 News note: This isn’t the first time the jail was sued. You can check that out here. It’s not clear if the two cases are connected.

(AP) - A northern New York county is being accused in federal court of needlessly forcing people at its jail into harmful withdrawals by banning a medical treatment for opioid addiction.

The New York Civil Liberties Union filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday against Jefferson County.

The advocacy group said operators of the county jail largely ban methadone and buprenorphine, despite clear evidence that the medicines can effectively treat what specialists call opioid use disorder.

The NYCLU claims the ban is unconstitutional and discriminatory.

Calls seeking comment were made Wednesday to Jefferson County’s attorney and sheriff.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy, slippery roads led to several crashes Tuesday.
Snowy roads cause multi-car crash
Power lines
National Grid pinpoints cause of outage which left 40,000 customers without power
WWNY
People’s Convoy departs north country for DC
State of the Union 3/1/22.
Mixed reviews for Biden’s State of the Union address
Andrew Johnston
DA: police identify all people involved in bar fight that might have led to man’s death

Latest News

Alexis Devlin scores 2 for the Wildcats as Gouverneur faced off against Madrid-Waddington in a...
Highlights & scores: girls’ overall Section X semifinals
Wake Up Weather
Cold today, warmer tomorrow, even warmer for the weekend
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim looks toward a referee during the first half of the team's NCAA...
Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim says there’s a plan for retirement
7-day forecast
Thursday AM Weather