Jefferson County jail sued over access to addiction treatment

7 News note: This isn’t the first time the jail was sued. You can check that out here. It’s not clear if the two cases are connected.

(AP) - A northern New York county is being accused in federal court of needlessly forcing people at its jail into harmful withdrawals by banning a medical treatment for opioid addiction.

The New York Civil Liberties Union filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday against Jefferson County.

The advocacy group said operators of the county jail largely ban methadone and buprenorphine, despite clear evidence that the medicines can effectively treat what specialists call opioid use disorder.

The NYCLU claims the ban is unconstitutional and discriminatory.

Calls seeking comment were made Wednesday to Jefferson County’s attorney and sheriff.

