Jonathan C. Butler, 73, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Jonathan C. Butler, 73, of 237 County Route 43, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a lengthy illness.

Jonathan was born on October 4, 1948 in Massena, the son of the late Harry O. and Edith (Parks) Butler. He was a 1966 graduate of Massena High School. He later attended several colleges and achieved his Associates Degree. He married Louise S. Fuslier on September 22, 1990 in Massena.

For over 30 years Jon worked in the lumber industry, first with Massena Building Supply continuing with Triple A Building. He had previously worked for Norfolk Paper Mill. He had a great love for golfing and enjoyed taking his children fishing when they were younger. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed following them and watching game shows on television.

Jon is survived by his wife, Louise; his children, Tammy Butler and Holly Jo Miller, both of Massena; his stepchildren, Timothy and Jamie Turner of Massena; Sean Turner of Plattsburgh; and Shiela Turner of Massena; several grand and great grandchildren; his brother, Randy Butler of Watertown; his aunt, Betty Palmer and her daughter, Becky of Liverpool; and 2 nephews.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends may call Friday, March 11, 2022 from 5-7:00 PM with a memorial service being held at 7:00 PM. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Forest Cemetery, St. Regis Falls.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to the Massena Humane Society or National Parkinson’s Foundation.

Memories may be shared and condolences offered to his family online at www.donaldonsonfh.

