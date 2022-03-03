Advertisement

Lawsuit seeks to force jail to allow opioid addiction treatments

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Despite being ordered by a court last year to allow an inmate to receive opioid addiction treatment, the Jefferson County jail continues to deny treatment to most inmates, a new lawsuit alleges.

The New York Civil Liberties Union says in class action lawsuit filed this week that the jail denies methadone or suboxone treatments to dozens -- if not hundreds -- of inmates each year.

NYCLU says it has been in contact with about a dozen people in the past month alone who say the jail has denied them treatment for what’s known as opioid use disorder.

Court papers say the jail’s blanket ban on treatment forces addicted inmates into painful, life-threatening withdrawal. The jail, NYCLU says, only allows treatment for people who are pregnant.

Sheriff Colleen O’Neill said in September that the jail doesn’t have a ban, but treats each case on its own.

At the time, the jail was forced to allow treatment for an inmate known only as P.G. in a case argued by the NYCLU and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Now, the NCLU is arguing on behalf of all current and future jail inmates.

Court papers detail the experiences of several former or current detainees -- all identified only by their initials -- who say they were denied treatment, despite having prescriptions for their medications.

County attorney David Paulsen says he is reviewing the court filings and has no comment at this time.

The suit was filed with U.S. District Court, Northern District of New York, the same court that ruled against the county last year.

