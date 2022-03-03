Advertisement

Lewis County Health System seeking nurses

By Brendan Straub
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There’s an open call for nurses in Lewis County.

Lewis County Health System is holding an open house on March 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. It’s looking for new graduates or experienced nurses to join the team.

The system is offering a maximum $15,000 signing bonus based on the hospital area being applied for.

Mackenzie Goutermout, a registered nurse at the hospital, says adding more nurses to the pool will help to boost the system’s services.

“More staff would actually help us with better patient care. I mean, we already have great patient care, but more hands on deck give us more opportunities for patients to heal faster and better,” she said.

Anyone who may be interested in attending the open house should RSVP in advance. Call or email Lori Peters at 315-376-5463 or lpeters@lcgh.net.

