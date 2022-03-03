Advertisement

Man takes victim’s prosthetic leg, ties her to tree in alleged rape, court docs say

James Yoder.
James Yoder.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A man in Ohio is accused of taking a woman’s prosthetic leg and sexually assaulting her, according to court documents.

WXIX reports the documents state James Yoder took the victim’s prosthetic leg, tied a rope around her neck, tied her to the tree, pulled the rope tight and kicked her until she lost consciousness. He then raped her.

The crime happened in July 2019.

The victim suffered multiple injuries, according to court documents.

Yoder was already in jail for a previous abduction when his lab tests tied him to this crime.

He was found to be incompetent to stand trial on the abduction charges.

Yoder’s bond was set at $150,000 on a rape charge.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Johnston
DA: police identify all people involved in bar fight that might have led to man’s death
WWNY
People’s Convoy departs north country for DC
Power lines
National Grid pinpoints cause of outage which left 40,000 customers without power
Snowy, slippery roads led to several crashes Tuesday.
Snowy roads cause multi-car crash
State of the Union 3/1/22.
Mixed reviews for Biden’s State of the Union address

Latest News

Negotiations broke off Tuesday after the ninth straight day of meetings in Jupiter, Florida,...
MLB, union meet for 1 1/2 hours, discuss next step in talks
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday. He is planning to...
Biden to sign bill ending forced arbitration in sexual harassment, assault cases
Say that everyone must remain vigilant
Bracing for Russian retaliation in cyberspace
Since the conflict began, Ukraine has been asking for all the help it can get. Many countries,...
Alabama-made weapons being used in Ukraine to fight Russians
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL suspends all COVID protocols, cites ‘encouraging trends’