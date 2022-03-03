Advertisement

North country gas prices soar past $4 a gallon

It's $4.19 for a gallon of regular gas at a couple of Sunoco stations in Watertown.
By John Moore
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You know you’ve been paying more and more at the pump, but now gas prices are suddenly going higher, faster. On Thursday, some prices in Watertown put $4 a gallon in the rear view mirror.

It’s $4.19 for regular gas at a couple of Sunoco stations in Watertown. We caught up with one driver, who saw higher prices at every stop on his trip north from Florida.

“$3.49 in Florida, and as we started heading home, it went to $3.69 and $3.79 and $3.89 and this is the highest we’ve hit,” said Terry Evers, who’s on his way home to Ottawa.

Sticker shock had set in even before prices hit the $4 mark. Even at $3.85 a gallon.

“Every time I fill up now, it’s like $10 more. It’s costly,” said Sylvia Dion of Watertown.

Another Canadian on his way back to Ottawa says there is no doubt what’s to blame: the conflict in Ukraine.

“I don’t doubt that everybody jumped on the bandwagon probably a little early. But yes, I’m sure it’s going to go higher. I’m waiting to get home; I’m sure I’m going to suffer even more of a sticker shock when I get home to Canada,” said Larry Green of Ottawa.

Probably, we all will. Petroleum analysts at GasBuddy, predicted this week that the average gas price in some U.S. cities will reach $5 a gallon “in the next couple of weeks.”

