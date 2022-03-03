Piggly Wiggly, Grand Union grocery stores officially open

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Tops Markets locations in the Watertown area are officially operating under new names.

There were grand opening ceremonies Thursday for Grand Union in the Seaway Plaza in town of Pamelia and Piggly Wiggly on Washington Street in Watertown.

C&S Wholesale Grocers took ownership of the two stores after Tops merged with Price Chopper/Market 32 back in November.

As a part of the openings, C&S donated $1,000 each to the Community Action Planning Council and the Northern New York Community Foundation.

Store managers from both locations say the layouts have not changed, but they will be running separate rewards programs for shoppers.

