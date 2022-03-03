Shirley M. Chapman, 90, of Norfolk

Shirley M. Chapman, 90, of State Highway 420, passed away Wednesday evening, March 2, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief stay. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Shirley M. Chapman, 90, of State Highway 420, passed away Wednesday evening, March 2, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief stay.

Shirley was born on December 26, 1931 in North Lawrence, the daughter of the late Douglas and Willis (Flint) Lonkey. She attended rural schools in both Massena and Norfolk. On April 22, 1950, she married Bernard C. Chapman in Glens Falls. He predeceased her on April 5, 2021 after 70 wonderful years of marriage.

Shirley was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. She cherished the wonderful times she was able to spend at the family camp in St. Regis Falls and enjoyed reading books and magazines, watching television, and having her grandchildren around her.

Shirley is survived by her children, Richard and Patricia Chapman of Sierra Vista, Arizona and Kelly and Timothy Burnett of Norfolk; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Lawrence of Massena; her grandchildren, Chris, Kenny, Jamie, James, and Patrick Chapman and Timothy Burnett; 12 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by an infant daughter, Robin; a son, Brad Chapman on November 10, 2005; a great grandson, Jordan Warnock-Burnett; her sister, Katherine W. Svarczkopf; and her brother, Martin Lonkey.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Monday 2-4:00 PM, followed by her funeral service at 4:00 PM with Rev. Judy VanKennan, officiating. Burial will be in the spring in Brookdale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers those wishing, may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

