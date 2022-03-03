Advertisement

VIDEO: Firefighter pulls dog from icy pond in Colorado

Firefighter rescues dog from icy pond in Colorado.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Colorado firefighter is praised a hero after saving a dog who got stuck in an icy pond on Wednesday.

It happened after the pup, named Daisy, escaped from her owner’s backyard.

A fire crew showed up on the scene and immediately jumped. into action.

A crew member identified only as ‘Firefighter Bradberry’ threw on an ice suit and made his way into the water.

Daisy had her front legs on the ice, but her back half was stuck in the frigid water.

Bradberry got her loose from the ice and pulled her to safety.

The fire department posted about the incident on Facebook noting that Daisy’s owners did the right thing by calling authorities and not trying to save her on their own.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy, slippery roads led to several crashes Tuesday.
Snowy roads cause multi-car crash
Power lines
National Grid pinpoints cause of outage which left 40,000 customers without power
WWNY
People’s Convoy departs north country for DC
State of the Union 3/1/22.
Mixed reviews for Biden’s State of the Union address
Andrew Johnston
DA: police identify all people involved in bar fight that might have led to man’s death

Latest News

A firefighter is praised after rescuing a stuck dog from an icy pond in Colorado Wednesday.
Firefighter rescues dog from icy pond
FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers