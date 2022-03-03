Vincent “Buck” F. Bresett Sr.,74, of Ogdensburg

A Funeral Mass for Vincent “Buck” F. Bresett Sr., age 74 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, (March 4, 2022) at St. Mary’s Cathedral. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Vincent “Buck” F. Bresett Sr., age 74 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, (March 4, 2022) at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Calling hours will be held prior to the Mass from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mr. Bresett passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday (March 1, 2022).

Surviving is his wife of 50 years Deborah Bresett of Ogdensburg, three sons Vincent “Bucky” Bresett & his wife Jodi of Ogdensburg, Joseph Bresett & his wife Beth LaVigne-Bresett of Ogdensburg and William Bresett & his fiancee’ Chrissy Tedaldi of Lisbon; a daughter Jennifer Moran & her husband Mike of Baltimore, MD; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers Peter Bresett & his companion Deb Frantz of Syracuse and David Bresett of Plattsburgh; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins and three special grand-dogs Cinder, Lola, & Hoyt.

Buck was born on August 3, 1947 in Ogdensburg, a son of Vincent W. & Edna (Davis) Bresett. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and entered the US Navy in 1966 and served during the Vietnam War. He received his honorable discharge in 1971, and married Deborah Cunningham on August 7, 1971 at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

He was employed with Verizon for 32 years as a cable splicer, and retired in 2002. Buck enjoyed playing golf, fishing, watching his children and grandchildren’s sporting events, going to hunting camp, working on projects with his children and trying his luck at the casino with his daughter and son-in-law. Buck was also a devoted Red Sox fan. Buck also coached his three sons in Kawanis Football and served on the Ogdensburg Minor Hockey Board.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyons Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.