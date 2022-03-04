Advertisement

2 dead in head-on snowmobile crash

Two people are dead following a head-on snowmobile crash in the town of Montague early Friday...
Two people are dead following a head-on snowmobile crash in the town of Montague early Friday morning.(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - Two people are dead following a head-on snowmobile crash in Lewis County overnight.

State police say a snowmobile operated by 44-year-old Charles Eldred Jr. of Canandaigua was eastbound on Rector Road in the town of Montague around 12:45 a.m. Friday when it collided with a westbound snowmobile operated 64-year-old Nicholas Klym from Barnegat, N.J.

Both operators were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the investigation is continuing, but preliminary results suggest that Klym failed to keep right at the crest of a small hill where the crash occurred.

The Martinsburg Fire Department assisted troopers at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammunition
Up in arms over proposed ammunition tax
Julia LaRock and Brian Jacobs
Massena police: 2 arrested, heroin and guns seized
Anthony Jock
Man charged with strangulation, unlawful imprisonment
Customers of Reczko's Dough at the Salmon Run Mall compete in a chicken tender-eating contest....
It’s chicken chow-down time at mall eatery

Latest News

The Section 10 overall basketball championships for both boys’ and girls’ highlights a Friday...
Friday Sports: Section 10 overall championships on the line
Friday Sports: Section 10 overall championships on the line
WWNY General Brown fourth grader heading to national spelling bee
WWNY Blast from the Past: final days of Empsall’s Department Store in 1993
WWNY Details come to light in lawsuit over jail access to addiction treatment