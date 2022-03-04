2 dead in head-on snowmobile crash

MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - Two people are dead following a head-on snowmobile crash in Lewis County overnight.

State police say a snowmobile operated by 44-year-old Charles Eldred Jr. of Canandaigua was eastbound on Rector Road in the town of Montague around 12:45 a.m. Friday when it collided with a westbound snowmobile operated 64-year-old Nicholas Klym from Barnegat, N.J.

Both operators were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the investigation is continuing, but preliminary results suggest that Klym failed to keep right at the crest of a small hill where the crash occurred.

The Martinsburg Fire Department assisted troopers at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.