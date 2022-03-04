Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Carter Baer

By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a wrestler from Gouverneur who has overcome adversity to become one of the best the North Country has ever produced. His talents on the mat earning him this week’s title.

Carter Baer is a talented wrestler who captured his third state title last weekend in Albany. That capped off an amazing career that saw him go 188 and 16 for his career, including 38 and 0 this season.

He is a 5-time state finisher, he’s been a varsity wrestler since the 7th grade, and with COVID and also a fractured leg he suffered in 2018-19, how much more he could have accomplished?

He’s headed to Division 1 Binghamton to continue his career in the fall.

Carter is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 4, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a head-on snowmobile crash in the town of Montague early Friday...
2 dead in head-on snowmobile crash
Ammunition
Up in arms over proposed ammunition tax
Julia LaRock and Brian Jacobs
Massena police: 2 arrested, heroin and guns seized
Anthony Jock
Man charged with strangulation, unlawful imprisonment
Customers of Reczko's Dough at the Salmon Run Mall compete in a chicken tender-eating contest....
It’s chicken chow-down time at mall eatery

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Carter Baer
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Caroline Delles
WWNY
WWNY Academic All-Star: Caroline Delles
Career-Tech All-Star: Jodie Soltau
Career-Tech All-Star: Jodie Soltau