Athlete of the Week: Carter Baer

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a wrestler from Gouverneur who has overcome adversity to become one of the best the North Country has ever produced. His talents on the mat earning him this week’s title.

Carter Baer is a talented wrestler who captured his third state title last weekend in Albany. That capped off an amazing career that saw him go 188 and 16 for his career, including 38 and 0 this season.

He is a 5-time state finisher, he’s been a varsity wrestler since the 7th grade, and with COVID and also a fractured leg he suffered in 2018-19, how much more he could have accomplished?

He’s headed to Division 1 Binghamton to continue his career in the fall.

Carter is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 4, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.