Closed smoke shops still in attorney general’s crosshairs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It has been close to three months since we told you about a couple of local smoke shops that had been raided by the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force. We’ve now learned that these same shops are no longer operational, but are still in the state attorney general’s crosshairs.

Royal Vape & Smoke and A to the Z Smoke find themselves closed and no longer in operation. The Office of the New York State Attorney General requested their closures in a court filing after they allegedly failed to obey a temporary restraining order filed in December.

Both shops were part of a raid in December by the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force.

In a letter to state Supreme Court Judge James McClusky dated January 10, the AG’s Office writes that the two locations ignored a temporary restraining order and continued to sell banned substances including Kratom and flavored liquid tobacco juices.

Due to the shops not adhering to the restraining order, the state AG’s office has requested the closure of both shops.

Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna Mills confirmed Friday that there is an active investigation and no further details could be released at this time.

A smoke shop in Lowville was also mentioned in the AG’s letter, but no connection has been made to either Royal Vape or A to the Z.

The owner of the building where Royal Vape is located said the store’s owners told him they are hoping to be able to re-open.

