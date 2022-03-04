Frances K. Strife, 91, of Croghan

Frances K. Strife, 91, passed peacefully in the comfort of her home where she was in the company of her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Frances K. Strife, 91, passed peacefully in the comfort of her home where she was in the company of her family.

Frances was born December 14, 1930 in Boonville, a daughter of the late Ronald and Florence (Barrett) Linck. She initially attended a one room school house in Boonville and later graduated from Boonville High School. She went on to earn her RN from St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing in Utica. In September of 1956, Frances was united by marriage to Kenneth F. Strife at St. Mary’s Church in Constableville.

In her early career, Frances was a nurse in a Utica, NY hospital and later at Lewis County General. Once the nursing home and residential care facility was added on, she began working there and retired as head nurse after 20+ years of dedicated service.

Frances was a devout member of St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan where she served in multiple capacities, a bereavement counselor, Eucharistic Minister, member of the Altar and Rosary Society and member of the Secular Franciscan Society. Frances enjoyed reading, when the weather was good she could be found sitting on her porch, bird watching. Her faith was strong as shown by her dedicated volunteer work with the church which she so loved.

Frances will be missed by her husband of 65 years, Kenneth Strife of Croghan; three children, Mary L. Strife of Beckley, WV; Peter J. (Kim) Strife of Antwerp; and Rose (Ron) Largett of Warsaw, VA; four grandchildren, Sara Rowe and Teresa, Rachael and Aaron Strife. Also surviving are siblings, Phyllis Worden, Mary Ellen (Ken) Rhone and Dennis (Veronica) Linck, sister-in-law, Joanie Linck as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by two brothers, James and Gerald Linck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 10:45 am at St. Stephen’s prior to Mass. Burial at a later date will be held in the parish cemetery.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 441 W. Kirkpatrick Street; Syracuse, New York 13204 or online at www.alz.org; St. Stephen’s Church, 9748 Main Street; Croghan, New York 13327 or to a charity of one’s choosing. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.scanlonfuneral.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Frances C. Strife are under the care of the Scanlon Funeral Home of Croghan.

