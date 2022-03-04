Advertisement

General Brown fourth grader heading to national spelling bee

By Lexi Bruening
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - To his shock and excitement, a General Brown fourth grader will be heading to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

The 33rd Annual Regional Spelling Bee for students was held Thursday night at General Brown for students in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

“Ingot” was the final word that stood between 9-year-old Micah Sterling and his ticket to the national competition in Maryland and he’s already started studying!

“I do some words, and then whatever words I got wrong, my dad would write them down on flashcards, and then I would study them,” he said.

Micah’s prizes also include a trophy and a weekly edition of the Watertown Daily Times for his class.

