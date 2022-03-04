It’s chicken chow-down time at mall eatery

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Outside Reczko’s Dough at Salmon Run Mall in Watertown, it was man versus chicken tender.

“A stomachache never hurt anybody,” owner Robert Reczko said.

The person who eats 10 chicken tenders the fastest, wins.

Leading up to the battle, emotions were at an all-time high.

“Nervous, scared,” contestant Nolan McMahon said.

How do you prepare for this fowl feat?

“Just trying to figure out how to get them down fast,” contestant Jordan Wylie said. Maybe two at a time. We’ll see.”

But there wasn’t much time to figure it out. After the countdown -- it was off to the races.

The night’s youngest competitor -- Nolan McMahon -- had a strategy of his own.

“Breaking them up really small,” he said

It proved successful. He took home the $100 first-place prize.

Aside from having some fun, owner Robert Reczko is hoping to help bring people into the mall.

“There’s so many new businesses that are recently opening up,” he said. “Thought we’d get people up here moving around.”

Since he’s opened, Rezcko has held other eating contests, like mozzarella sticks and chicken wings.

Up next: fried dough.

