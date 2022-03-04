Judge: NY can hold election using Democrat-drawn districts

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Efforts by New York Democrats to redraw the state’s congressional and legislative districts have cleared an initial hurdle.

A judge said Thursday that there isn’t enough time before the June primary elections to redraw the maps, even if they are unconstitutional.

The maps were drawn up this winter by the Democratic-controlled legislature. Republicans had argued in a lawsuit that the maps were unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

Judge Patrick McAllister suggested he could call for new elections next year if he ultimately decides the maps were improperly gerrymandered.

However, he says “striking these maps would more likely than not leave New York state without any duly elected congressional delegates.”

