Lady Lions ready to roar in Section III final

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown Lady Lions will be in search of the school’s first Section III Class B basketball championship on the hardwood on Saturday at Onondaga Community College.

General Brown advanced to the Class B title tilt with a 66-50 win over Marcellus on Sunday.

The 21-2 Lady Lions will now meet Bishop Grimes in the final.

It’s a Bishop Grimes team that entered the Class B tournament as a 12th seed with a 12-9 record, but has knocked off the one, four, and five seeds to reach the final.

“Definitely should be a great game, we’ve got our work cut out for us for sure,” GB coach Janelle Ferris said. “They’re competitive, athletic, really scrappy group of kids, a veteran team with four senior starters and a junior, so we definitely need to bring our a game.”

The Lady Lions come into the game winners of five straight and 14 of their last 15 games. In three sectional games, the Lady Lions are averaging 60 points a game while giving up just 31.

With numbers like that, it appears that the Lady Lions are peaking at just the right time.

“Well, for sectionals, I think we really stepped it up and we’ve all been pressuring really hard,” player Karsyn Fields said. “Our defense has been really good which leads to us having even better offense and we’ve all come together as a team and played really well as five.”

“I feel like we are definitely improving a lot,” Ainsley Fuller said. “They’ve definitely been our biggest competition so far in the post. I think we can win the championship”

“We all have our roles and we’ve all really stepped up to those and came and fulfilled what we need to do,” Kori Nichols said. “We’ve all -- our shots have been on and our defense has been good.”

General Brown’s up-tempo, full-court-press style has been a key to the Lady Lions’ success throughout the season and Ferris says her team will have to continue to excel at those things in order for them to win on Saturday and advance to the states.

“I think as long as we come in with our normal game plan -- you know, we’ve got to rebound, we’ve got to put the ball in the basket, we’ve got to play an intense defensive pressure -- I think if we can stick to just the basic things -- that’s we’ve done all season -- we will hopefully be successful.”

General Brown versus Bishop Grimes. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.

On Wednesday night, Section X marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the legislation that put girls’ and women’s athletics on an equal footing with their male counterparts.

Three pioneers of Section X sports -- Adrienne Smith of Madrid, Harriet Beggs of Morristown, and Amber Wilcox of Gouverneur -- were honored for their efforts in expanding girls’ sports within the section.

One of Section X’s champions was recently honored between games at Canton Central School.

Section X coordinator Carl Normandin will be retiring on March 17 after more than 20 years in the position.

Wednesday night, during the girls’ basketball awards ceremony, Normandin was also honored with the Patty Baldwin Award.

