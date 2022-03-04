Leslie R. Noftsier, 88, of Castorland

Leslie R. Noftsier, 88, of Cut Off Road, Castorland, passed away on Thursday evening, March 3, 2022 in the Emergency Room at Lewis County Health System, Lowville. (Source: Funeral Home)

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Leslie R. Noftsier, 88, of Cut Off Road, Castorland, passed away on Thursday evening, March 3, 2022 in the Emergency Room at Lewis County Health System, Lowville.

The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Croghan Mennonite Church. Burial will be in the spring in the church cemetery. Calling hours are from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Croghan Mennonite Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Beaver Falls Ambulance, P.O. Box 456, Beaver Falls, NY 13305; or Croghan Mennonite Church, Cemetery Fund; Kirschnerville Road, Croghan, NY 13327.

Leslie is survived by his beloved wife of more than 66 years, Barbara; four children and their spouses, Sandra and George Briggs of Watertown; Marcia and John Podgers of Hilton,; Gary and Kathleen Noftsier of Castorland; and Larry and Angela Noftsier of Castorland; a brother, Joseph Noftsier of Castorland, and his companion Lila Ovando; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Noftsier of Lowville; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a granddaughter Katelyn Rose Noftsier; a brother, Alvin Noftsier; a brother and sister-in-law, Ervin and Charlotte Noftsier; and a sister, Edwina Boshart.

Leslie was born at home in Croghan, NY on April 17, 1933, a son of the late Raymond and Barbara Zehr Noftsier. He worked on the family farm and attended Beaver River School, leaving at age 16, to go to work. On July 20, 1955, he married Barbara Lehman at Lowville Mennonite Church with Rev. Lloyd Boshart officiating. He worked various truck driving jobs, including J.P. Lewis for nine years, leaving to work for Climax Manufacturing. Leslie worked for Climax Manufacturing in Castorland and Lowville until his retirement in 1995, after 29 years of employment.

He was a member of Croghan Mennonite Church. Leslie was also a honorary member of the Beaver Falls Fire Department. Leslie enjoyed reading, hunting, snowmobiling, going to camp at Brantingham in the winter with his family, and in the summer, he enjoyed going to camp at Soft Maple. Leslie enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

