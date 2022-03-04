Advertisement

Lightfoot seeks another term on legislature

By Zach Grady
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A long-time lawmaker wants more time in office.

St. Lawrence County District 3 Legislator Joe Lightfoot announced this week that he’s seeking another term.

If successful, it would become his 15th term on the board.

The district includes Morristown, Oswegatchie, and parts of Canton.

Lightfoot looks to keep experience on the board.

“The likelihood is that we will see a lot of new faces or several new faces on the board at the start of 2023. So, I think it’s important that you have some experience, that institutional knowledge,” he said.

Lightfoot looks to continue his policies of fiscal conservatism and responsible spending policies. He’s currently running unopposed.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a head-on snowmobile crash in the town of Montague early Friday...
2 dead in head-on snowmobile crash
Ammunition
Up in arms over proposed ammunition tax
Julia LaRock and Brian Jacobs
Massena police: 2 arrested, heroin and guns seized
Anthony Jock
Man charged with strangulation, unlawful imprisonment
Customers of Reczko's Dough at the Salmon Run Mall compete in a chicken tender-eating contest....
It’s chicken chow-down time at mall eatery

Latest News

The Section 10 overall basketball championships for both boys’ and girls’ highlights a Friday...
Friday Sports: Section 10 overall championships on the line
Friday Sports: Section 10 overall championships on the line
WWNY General Brown fourth grader heading to national spelling bee
WWNY Blast from the Past: final days of Empsall’s Department Store in 1993
WWNY Details come to light in lawsuit over jail access to addiction treatment