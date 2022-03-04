Lightfoot seeks another term on legislature

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A long-time lawmaker wants more time in office.

St. Lawrence County District 3 Legislator Joe Lightfoot announced this week that he’s seeking another term.

If successful, it would become his 15th term on the board.

The district includes Morristown, Oswegatchie, and parts of Canton.

Lightfoot looks to keep experience on the board.

“The likelihood is that we will see a lot of new faces or several new faces on the board at the start of 2023. So, I think it’s important that you have some experience, that institutional knowledge,” he said.

Lightfoot looks to continue his policies of fiscal conservatism and responsible spending policies. He’s currently running unopposed.

