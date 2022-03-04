Man charged with strangulation, unlawful imprisonment

TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A 41-year-old St. Lawrence County man is accused of strangling a person into unconsciousness.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anthony Jock of 300 Hardscrabble Road in the town of Lisbon on Tuesday following a report of a domestic incident.

He’s charged with:

first-degree unlawful imprisonment

second-degree strangulation

third-degree menacing

third-degree assault

Jock allegedly grabbed the victim’s neck and applied pressure, resulting in the loss of consciousness.

Jock was arraigned in Lisbon Town Court and ordered held without bail in the county jail.

An order of protection was issued for the alleged victim.

