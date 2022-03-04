Advertisement

Man charged with strangulation, unlawful imprisonment

Anthony Jock
Anthony Jock(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A 41-year-old St. Lawrence County man is accused of strangling a person into unconsciousness.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anthony Jock of 300 Hardscrabble Road in the town of Lisbon on Tuesday following a report of a domestic incident.

He’s charged with:

  • first-degree unlawful imprisonment
  • second-degree strangulation
  • third-degree menacing
  • third-degree assault

Jock allegedly grabbed the victim’s neck and applied pressure, resulting in the loss of consciousness.

Jock was arraigned in Lisbon Town Court and ordered held without bail in the county jail.

An order of protection was issued for the alleged victim.

