Marilyn G. Layaw, 95, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn G. Layaw, 95, of Potsdam, died, March 2, 2022 at Highland Nursing Home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. As per Marilyn’s wishes there will be no services.

Marilyn is survived by her son, Daniel Layaw and his companion Tanya Benjamin, her daughters, Robin and her husband Timothy Bradish of Potsdam, Angela Chincinski and her companion Darren Kelly, her sister Joyce Phillips of Council Bluff, Iowa, 9 grandchildren, several, great and great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her three brothers and six sisters. 

Marilyn was born December 5, 1926 in Potsdam to the late, Ernest and Mary O’Brien LaPoint.  She married Clyde Layaw on August 3, 1946, he predeceased her in 2010.

Marilyn was a devoted homemaker. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, going to garage sales and sitting on her patio talking to her neighbors.   

Contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com .

