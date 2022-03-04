Massena police: 2 arrested, heroin and guns seized

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A police raid at a Massena home ended with the seizure of heroin and guns as well as the arrest of two people on felony charges.

Village police, with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant at 150 Maple Street on Thursday.

Police said they seized 4 long guns and 500 packets of heroin with a street value of approximately $8,000.

Two people at the home, 57-year-old Julia LaRock and 34-year-old Brian Jacobs, were each charged with:

third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

third-degree tampering with physical evidence

fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

LaRock and Jacobs were arraigned in Massena Village Court. LaRock was ordered held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail.

Jacobs was released to another law enforcement agency for a separate charge in a different court.

Police said if Jacobs was not held by the other court, Massena Village Court would order him held in jail on $1 bail.

According to the jail, Jacobs posted the dollar.

The Massena Police Department was assisted by the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Canton police departments, the New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.

