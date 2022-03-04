Advertisement

Problems with three buses delay Watertown CitiBus routes

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Due to “mechanical and supply issues,” the city of Watertown’s CitiBus routes will be delayed.

CitiBus said in a statement Friday that two routes, “Route B Arsenal - Mall,” and “Route C 2 Coffeen - JCC” are being combined. The change will cut in half the number of pick-ups and drop-offs for each route, and increase the times between locations from 40 minutes to 80 minutes.

The new departure schedule from the Arcade Street Transfer Station is 7:40 AM, 9 AM, 10:20 AM (first Saturday departure time), 11:40 AM, 1 PM, 2:20 PM, 3:40 PM, 5 PM.

Kyle Meehan, the city’s Transit Director, told 7 News two smaller Citibus buses are out of commission because of air compressor problems, and the parts are on back order.

A larger bus is in Syracuse for transmission work. Meehan said he’s trying to arrange for a loaner bus, but so far, no luck.

“We’re just waiting to hear back,” he said.

He estimated it is “probably three to four weeks” before service can be returned to normal.

You can call 315-785-7772 with questions.

