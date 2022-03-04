Mild weekend ahead

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures will climb today, but the wind will keep a chill in the air.

It could feel as cold as 10 below zero, even after it warms up.

There’s a small chance of passing snow showers in the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid- to upper 20s.

Temperatures drop overnight, but only into the single and double digits above zero.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and milder. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

It will be warm and very windy on Sunday, with rain showers mostly before 2 p.m. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Winds could gust to 40 miles per hour.

Monday will have a mix of rain and snow. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

It will be partly sunny and 35 on Tuesday. There’s a possibility of snow in the morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 38.

Thursday will be partly sunny and around 40.

