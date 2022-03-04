Advertisement

SPCA: a cat named Shadow

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:31 AM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Getting to know Shadow takes a little work, but it’s worth it in the end.

Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry said Shadow arrived at the shelter as a stray in early January.

He had some upper respiratory issues, but has since recovered. Now he’s getting used to the fact that not all humans are bad.

He can be very sweet once he gets to know you.

You can stop by the shelter to see Shadow and the other available pets.

You can also check them out at jeffersoncountyspca.org and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can call the shelter at 315-782-3260.

