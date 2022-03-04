Stewart’s Shops says new store would generate more tax revenue for Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A public hearing will be set for residents to tell Watertown City Council their opinions about a proposed new gas station and convenience stop that Stewart’s Shops wants to build at the corner of Washington Street and Flower Avenue East.

It requires a zoning change because one parcel of land on Flower Avenue East is needed to join the corner lot.

Stewart’s wants to build a larger shop there, relocating the smaller shop it has right now on Washington Street near the school campus.

The change has met some resistance from residents concerned about increased traffic and trash and worries about property values. Stewart’s now showing people what the new store would look like at the site.

In making its case - Stewart’s says Watertown will make more money in taxes.

Right now, it says the 4 parcels involved in the deal are assessed, collectively, at $207,000, with a total tax bill of $5,300.

Using its assessment of the Stewart’s shop on Mill Street in Watertown, which is more than half a million dollars, the company says its anticipated tax bill will be close to $14,000, meaning the city will get $8,600 a year more in taxes off the Washington Street and Flower Avenue East project.

The public hearing is expected to happen on March 21.

