TV Dinner: Pork Florentine

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the restaurant business, sometimes you have to come up with a quick dinner special. For Chef Chris Manning, the go-to was Florentine.

Today he prepares pork Florentine. You can also use chicken, beef, or seafood.

It’s not reflected in the recipe, but you can coat the meat in a mixture of equal parts flour, breadcrumbs, and parmesan cheese. Add some salt and pepper and press it into the meat at room temperature.

Pork Florentine

- 4 6-ounce boneless pork chops pounded to 1/2 inch thick

- Salt & pepper to taste

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- 1 cup diced onions

- 1 cup sliced mushrooms

- 2 strips bacon, cooked & diced

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- 1 5-ounce package baby spinach

- 1/2 cup heavy cream

- 1 tablespoon grated parmesan

Add oil to large sauté pan on medium-high heat. Season pork with salt and pepper. Brown pork for 2 or 3 minutes each side. Remove from pan.

Add onion, mushrooms, and bacon. Cook until onion begins to wilt. Add garlic, cream, spinach, and parmesan and cook until spinach begins to wilt and sauce begin to thicken. Serve over pork.

