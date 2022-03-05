Dennis R. Strickland, 69, of Cape Vincent

Dennis R. Strickland, 69, of Bay Street, passed away, Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm, Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Dennis R. Strickland, 69, of Bay Street, passed away, Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm, Watertown, NY.

Born on September 24, 1952 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Donald and Wilma Thompson Strickland. He attended Watertown High School and later obtained his GED while in the military.

Dennis entered the US Navy in November of 1971 and was Honorably Discharged in December of 1974.

He worked as a custodian at Key Bank, Watertown, NY, for several years and later at Bobby Rahal, Automotive Dealer, Mechanicsburg, PA, retiring in 2015.

Dennis was a member of the American Legion in NY and PA.

He was a cook in the Navy and enjoyed food, eating, driving, boating, fishing, being on the water in the Thousand Islands, classic cars and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include a sister, Barbara Notbohm; two nephews, William Notbohm, VA and Andrew Notbohm, LA.

His parents and three brothers, William, Donald and Michael Strickland, passed away previously.

Military Honors will be in Dexter Cemetery, Dexter, NY, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

