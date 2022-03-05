Friday Sports: Section 10 overall championships on the line

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The Section 10 overall basketball championships for both boys’ and girls’ highlights a Friday night that also includes college and pro hockey.

In the Section 10 Girls’ overall championship, it was Gouverneur vs. Heuvelton.

Off the opening tap, Torie Salisbery to Raelin Burns for the bucket-and-one. In six seconds, it’s 3-0 Wildcats.

Alexis Devlin cleans up the rebound.

Rylin McAllister gets the steal and the Bulldogs’s first basket.

Wildcats extend the lead to 7-2 on Lia Canell’s 14-footer.

Kathryn Cunningham to Bella Doyle for two.

Doyle to McAllister was good for three. It’s 7-up.

Back to McAllister’s hot hand for another trifecta.

Heuvelton still on a run. Cunningham to the bank.

McAllister, another deposit. Heuvelton pulled away from a five-point halftime lead to produce a 41-31 win over Gouverneur, for its first Section X title since 2017, and the Bulldogs’ fourth in the last eight seasons.

In the Section 10 Boys’ overall championship it was Heuvelton vs. Canton.

Canton opens with Jonah Longshore’s baseline save to the top of the arc to Ryan Jones who buries the three.

Chris Downs Jr. from 18 feet, drops in two: 5-0 Canton.

Nate Mashaw sidesteps the defender and sinks the jumper.

Nate Lovely to Mashaw for three, ties the game 5-5.

Cole Rickett jukes inside for two.

Sam Roiger twists by a defender for the bucket. Tied again 7-7.

Jed Crayford to Mashaw who paints another three.

Mashaw to Luke Thornhill who also has arc range.

Downs slips under a defender to score.

The game was tied 22-all at the half. In a fierce second half, after multiple ties and lead changes, Canton pulled away in the final three minutes with a pair of clutch threes and two free throws from Ryan Jones.

The Golden Bears beat the Bulldogs 60-50 to capture their first Section 10 overall championship since 2018.

In Game 1 of the Men’s ECAC Hockey quarterfinals from Appleton Arena, St. Lawrence hosted Brown.

In the 1st period, the Saints take the lead when Josh Boyer dents the back of the net: 1-0 St. Lawrence after 1 period.

Tied at 1 in the 2nd, Aleksi Peltonen splits the pipes, putting St. Lawrence back on top 2-1.

In the 3rd period, Max Dorrington seals this one as St. Lawrence beats Brown 4-1.

In Federal hockey league action from the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, the Watertown Wolves hosted Binghamton.

In the 1st period, it was 1-0 Binghamton when Nikita Ivashkin tickles twine: 2-0 Binghamton.

The Wolves answer moments later when Johnny Bonta buries the blast: 2-1 Black Bears.

Thomas Aldworth gets that one back for Binghamton.

The Wolves come back to beat Binghamton 6-5 in overtime.

