To go to D.C., or not to go? The trucker convoy may change its destination

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The convoy originally set out for Washington D.C. with the hope to have their message be heard by a government they believe is no longer listening. Their goal is to make it to the nation’s capital.

“It’s not just COVID. It’s all the rules and regulations that have to deal with the trucking industry. Basically they want to tell you exactly how to drive and a lot of drivers aren’t agreeing with that,” said trucker Rich Tibbles.

However, as the convoy rolled down I-95 reports emerged that there may be a new destination: Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland.

“Right now, there’s nothing off the table. We’re not stopped, we’re pausing for a moment,” said Douglas Hasner.

The convoy is stationed in Hagerstown Maryland, 80 miles north of Washington DC. Their next move is still unknown.

“There’s a group here that’s actually in charge of it. They need a break. They need to get some food, they need to get some sleep, and then we will re-evaluate and go from there,” said Hasner.

Hasner confirmed that the convoy would be staying in Hagerstown for the weekend, but has not yet spoken to the convoy’s organizers for what their next step would be.

“Again, it’s about the results, not about what we do,” said Hasner.

The New York Post is reporting that one protest organizer, Brian Brase, said that the convoy would no longer be targeting the beltway area as previously planned.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.