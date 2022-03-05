Kathy J. Wiley, 70, of Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Kathy J. Wiley, 70, a resident of County Rt. 49, Hopkinton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Mrs. Wiley passed away Friday morning at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing in Massena with family at her side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Kathy J. Wiley.

