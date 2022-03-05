Mary Frances (Smith) Williams, 94, of Potsdam

Mary Frances (Smith) Williams, 94 years old, died peacefully at her home in Potsdam on Thursday, March 3, 2022 with loving family by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mary Frances (Smith) Williams, 94 years old, died peacefully at her home in Potsdam on Thursday, March 3, 2022 with loving family by her side.

Mary was born May 14, 1927 at Claxton-Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg, to Grace and Jim Smith of Sissonville, NY. She was the sixth of their seven children and the first in the family born in a hospital. Mary graduated from Potsdam High School and later completed a two year degree program at Rochester Business Institute. Mary retired from the New York Telephone Company in 1987 after 25 years of service.

Mary Frances married Robert (Bob) Williams, her childhood sweetheart, on October 6, 1951, at St. Mary’s Church, Potsdam with Father Tierney as celebrant. Bob was Mary’s greatest treasure; they enjoyed 64 years of marriage prior to his passing on November 4, 2015. Family was Mary’s pride and joy, she had six children; son Jim and Kathleen of Potsdam, late daughter Sue and Chuck Bullard of South Colton, son Rob of Daytona Beach, FL, daughter Mary Beth and Chris Caggiano of Collegeville, PA, son Richard of Potsdam, and daughter Peggy and Joe Baldwin of Stow, MA.

Upon retirement, Mary and Bob enjoyed spending time with their growing family - which today includes 16 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. They wintered in Florida and summered at their camp on Higley Flow in South Colton, NY. When she couldn’t be found enjoying the view of the kids splashing in the water from her screened-in-porch, Mary might be playing golf or enjoying a round of cards with friends and family. She delighted in hosting a crowd, effortlessly preparing meals weekend after weekend throughout the summer.

Mary is survived by a sister, Sally Smith of Rochester, NY. She is predeceased by her parents, sisters Helen, Grace and Dorothy, and brothers Jim and John.

Calling hours will be held at the Garner Funeral Home in Potsdam on Sunday, March 13 between 3 and 7 pm. Father Don Manfred will officiate a mass of Christian burial at St. Mary’s Church at 9:30 am on Monday, March 14. A burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Colton will be planned for later this spring.

Mary’s family would like to thank her many caregivers - especially Jane Richardson who graciously donated her time - neighbors and friends who made it possible for her to remain in her home for the last year of her life. Memorial contributions in Mary’s honor can be sent to the St. Joseph’s Foundation, 950 Linden Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.