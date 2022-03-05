Advertisement

North Country stands in solidarity, Ukrainian flag raised at Watertown City Hall

By John Pirsos
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is being felt by people around the world, including here in the North Country.

In a show of solidarity Saturday afternoon, the City of Watertown raised the Ukrainian flag in front of Watertown City Hall.

Dozens showed up to support Ukraine. Some wore sweatshirts or pins, others painted their face with the Ukrainian flag.

Irene Carman is a first-generation American, both of her parents were born in Ukraine. She called the all the support heartwarming.

“The stand for solidarity here in Watertown for peace in Ukraine, and ultimately peace in the world is just beyond words honestly,” said Carmen.

Carman says watching the events unfold is very difficult and that it’s hard to understand how a free nation like Ukraine loses its freedom. But she’s hopeful all of the support will make a difference.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammunition
Up in arms over proposed ammunition tax
The convoy originally set out for Washington D.C. with the hope to have their message be heard...
To go to D.C., or not to go? The trucker convoy may change its destination
Two people are dead following a head-on snowmobile crash in the town of Montague early Friday...
2 dead in head-on snowmobile crash
Julia LaRock and Brian Jacobs
Massena police: 2 arrested, heroin and guns seized
Anthony Jock
Man charged with strangulation, unlawful imprisonment

Latest News

Two Girls’ Frontier League Basketball teams were in search of sectional titles Saturday at...
Saturday Sports: Two Girls’ Frontier League Basketball teams in search of sectional titles
Saturday Sports: Two Girls’ Frontier League Basketball teams in search of sectional titles
Watertown Anti-Violence and Stop the Hate Show benefits Urban Mission
The convoy originally set out for Washington D.C. with the hope to have their message be heard...
To go to D.C., or not to go? The trucker convoy may change its destination
North Country stands in solidarity, Ukrainian flag raised at Watertown City Hall