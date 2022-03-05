North Country stands in solidarity, Ukrainian flag raised at Watertown City Hall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is being felt by people around the world, including here in the North Country.

In a show of solidarity Saturday afternoon, the City of Watertown raised the Ukrainian flag in front of Watertown City Hall.

Dozens showed up to support Ukraine. Some wore sweatshirts or pins, others painted their face with the Ukrainian flag.

Irene Carman is a first-generation American, both of her parents were born in Ukraine. She called the all the support heartwarming.

“The stand for solidarity here in Watertown for peace in Ukraine, and ultimately peace in the world is just beyond words honestly,” said Carmen.

Carman says watching the events unfold is very difficult and that it’s hard to understand how a free nation like Ukraine loses its freedom. But she’s hopeful all of the support will make a difference.

